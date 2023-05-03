Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50 to $1.70 EPS.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 98,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Earnings History for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

