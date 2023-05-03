Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50 to $1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE TRN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 773,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,045. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.38.
Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries
In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.