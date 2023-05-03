TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VGT opened at $380.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $391.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.75 and a 200-day moving average of $347.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

