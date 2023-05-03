TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $96,037.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,716.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,716.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,990 shares of company stock worth $712,917 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.