TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $293.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

