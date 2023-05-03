TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $368.66 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

