TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW opened at $231.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.