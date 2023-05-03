TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Pool Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $346.89 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.80%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.