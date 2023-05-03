TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 453,568 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

