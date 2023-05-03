Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $32.95. Approximately 1,224,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,573,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

