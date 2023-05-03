TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Up 6.7%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 41,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.86.
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
