Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Triton International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Triton International has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triton International to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Triton International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.38. 98,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,009. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00. Triton International has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triton International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

