Truist Financial Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.09. 219,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $133,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 270,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,947.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 126,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $139,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

