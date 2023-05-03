Truist Financial Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $27.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,140. LendingTree has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.90.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 69.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

