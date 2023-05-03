TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.23 EPS.

TTMI stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. 827,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

