Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.16. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 32,784 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.
Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 875,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 747,414 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
