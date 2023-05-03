Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.32

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.32 and traded as high as C$43.01. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$42.99, with a volume of 1,027,078 shares.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.44. The stock has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

