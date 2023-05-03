Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.85. 57,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 552,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.22%. The company had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
