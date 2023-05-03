U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 5.7% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

