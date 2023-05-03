Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 11.5 %

NYSE UBER opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

