Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.08% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.