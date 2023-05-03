UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,155 HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. HUTCHMED makes up about 0.1% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 22.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after buying an additional 1,600,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,761,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 488,185 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 9,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,152. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

