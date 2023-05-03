UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Makes New $15.52 Million Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,000. H World Group makes up approximately 9.3% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. owned about 0.12% of H World Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in H World Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of H World Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. 589,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.00. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

