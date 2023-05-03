UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

UGI opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

