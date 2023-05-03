Ultra One Day Volume Reaches $1.48 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $86.35 million and $1.48 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,246.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00412937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00115474 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00026432 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002609 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25553148 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,484,011.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

