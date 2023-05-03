Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.26

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $85.98 million and $1.57 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,346.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00413402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00114988 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00027023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00038475 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002599 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25553148 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,484,011.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

