Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 299,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 108,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Unigold Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Unigold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.