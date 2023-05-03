United States Steel Co. (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 7th

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
United States Steel has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.
United States Steel Stock Performance
Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel
In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of United States Steel
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Steel (X)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.