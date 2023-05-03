United States Steel Co. (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 7th

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

United States Steel has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.07%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

