Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Unum Group Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE UNM traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,675. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.