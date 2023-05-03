Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.
Unum Group Stock Up 7.3 %
NYSE UNM traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,675. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Unum Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unum Group (UNM)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.