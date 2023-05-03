Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.96, but opened at $45.00. Unum Group shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 421,288 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $426,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 680,241 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

