Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.30 million. Upwork also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

Upwork Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,177,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,700. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. Analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Upwork by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 966,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Upwork by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,358 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Upwork by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after acquiring an additional 387,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 368,446 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.