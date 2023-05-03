US Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after buying an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 263,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Insider Activity at Dover

Dover Stock Performance

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

