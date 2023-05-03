US Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 484,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.