US Asset Management LLC Invests $170,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

