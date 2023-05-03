US Asset Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after buying an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

