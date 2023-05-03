US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $988,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 639.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

