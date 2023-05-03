US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CVB Financial by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

