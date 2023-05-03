US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,692 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

