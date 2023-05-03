US Asset Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.