VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 67,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,860,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,002,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

