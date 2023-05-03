VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 552,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 249,146 shares.The stock last traded at $17.48 and had previously closed at $17.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 123,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 930,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 142,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.