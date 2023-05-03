Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.00. 238,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,248. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

