Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 1.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.27% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $73,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after buying an additional 1,343,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,661,000 after buying an additional 1,281,719 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,603,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after buying an additional 839,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after buying an additional 564,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.96. 112,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,859. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

