Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $183,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after purchasing an additional 908,318 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,360,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,808,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. 27,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.