Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,309,000.

VOT stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.39. 31,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

