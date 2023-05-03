Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $76.71. 304,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

