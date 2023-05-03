Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5,464.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $143,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.38. 81,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,200. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.