Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $286.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

