Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.20. The stock had a trading volume of 939,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

