Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 29.6% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.75. The company had a trading volume of 680,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,615. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.58. The company has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

